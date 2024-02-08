Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

