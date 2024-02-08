FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.790-3.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.0 billion-$20.0 billion.

OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.71. 18,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

