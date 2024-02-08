Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

OMCL stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 677,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,515. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

