NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.29-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. NNN REIT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.290-3.350 EPS.
NNN REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 642,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,741. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.
NNN REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT
In other NNN REIT news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $159,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NNN REIT Company Profile
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.
