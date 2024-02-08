Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,478 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,927. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

