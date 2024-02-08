Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 142,125 shares in the last quarter.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KTF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 12,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,563. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $9.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

