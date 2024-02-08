981 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.52. The company had a trading volume of 773,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.10. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

