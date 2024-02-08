Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $380,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after buying an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,236. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

