Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 753.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $523.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $527.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

