Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 20,231 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AFL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 401,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,744. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

