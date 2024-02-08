Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

NFLX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $559.83. The company had a trading volume of 919,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,429. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

