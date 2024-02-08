Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 122.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.27. 931,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

