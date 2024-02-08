Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 193,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

