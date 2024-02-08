Aion (AION) Trading 32.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $109.08 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00118936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00021085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007827 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.