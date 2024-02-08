Oxen One Day Volume Hits $4,633.96 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $4,633.96 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00152439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00537683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00056209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00275563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00168215 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,630,217 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

