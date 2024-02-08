Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,830,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

