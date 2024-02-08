Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 8,463 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $308.59. The stock had a trading volume of 277,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

