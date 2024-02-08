Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 550,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.