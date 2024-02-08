Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

