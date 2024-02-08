Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 9,459 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $331.70. 513,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,541. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.35 and its 200 day moving average is $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $333.86.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.47.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

