Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK remained flat at $94.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,858. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

