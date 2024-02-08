Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 47,849 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS ESGV traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $89.00. 218,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

