Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 47,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 204,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

