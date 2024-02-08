Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,658 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,744,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,455. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

