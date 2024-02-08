Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 34.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.39. 107,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.35. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.57 and a 12 month high of $181.57.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

