Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $295.42. 95,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,501. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.12. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

