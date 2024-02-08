Worthington Enterprises (WOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR):

2/1/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 297,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 125,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

