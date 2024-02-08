Worthington Enterprises (WOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR):
- 2/1/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Worthington Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Worthington Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of WOR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.39.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
