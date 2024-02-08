The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.28. 2,062,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,758. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $99.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.