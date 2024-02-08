AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,517 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,517 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 68.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 697,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 283,104 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $68,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 99.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.5 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. 146,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

