Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.91. 169,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.17.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

