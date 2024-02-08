Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2,502.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,736 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 540,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

