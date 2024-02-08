2,044 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

AMD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.22. 15,700,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,791,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.