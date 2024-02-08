ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 158.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

