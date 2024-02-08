AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,368 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading

SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

