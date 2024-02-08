Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 29,520 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,520 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Blackstone by 8.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 766,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,707. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.