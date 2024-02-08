AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $349,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
MDYG traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $77.87. 52,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,005. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $78.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
