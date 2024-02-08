AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 350,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.24.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

