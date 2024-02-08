iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,136,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,777,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

