iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,756,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 72,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.