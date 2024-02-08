Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.94. 141,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its 200-day moving average is $174.69. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.45 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.