Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,625. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

