Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 275,756 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,756 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 894,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,225. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

