Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

LEN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 202,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.96. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

