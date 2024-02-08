Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 67,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,420. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $146.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.