Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

KR stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

