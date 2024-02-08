Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 415 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after buying an additional 982,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.