The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,438 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,308,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 325,291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after purchasing an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,663 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 24.1 %

Shares of SSP opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

