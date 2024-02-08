The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

SO opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,998 shares of company stock worth $2,518,763 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

