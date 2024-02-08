D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,530 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.