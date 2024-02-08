D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $143.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $144.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on ROST

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.